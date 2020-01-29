Debbie Ford on watching son, Dee Ford, play in Super Bowl 54: ‘I’m one proud momma’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before Debbie Ford flew out to Miami Wednesday morning, she opened up about how it will feel to watch her son, Dee Ford, play in his first Super Bowl.
“I can’t explain it. Last year was so close I never thought in a million years, this year, because this is his first year with the 49ers, so this year, to go is absolutely a blessing. I’m so elated, I’m enthusiastic, I’m ready, we’re going to win,”
Dee Ford is in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers after spending the previous four with the Kansas City Chiefs. In last year’s AFC Championship game, the former Auburn defensive end lined up offsides with a minute left, costing the Chiefs an interception that would have sealed the victory.
“Dee is glorious happy. He’s so generous and talkative and excited. He’s so positive, especially with all the negativity going on in the media, I’m just one proud momma,” Debbie Ford said.
Super Bowl LIV will kickoff on WBRC Fox6 this Sunday at 5:30pm.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.