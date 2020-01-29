EMA: search underway for boat that may hold critical clues on deadly marina fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Recovery crews at the Jackson County Park marina are hunting for a boat that may be key in solving the mystery of what led to the deadly fire earlier this week.
They believe it broke loose from the dock, burned in the open water and sank.
Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith says a towboat company is combing the bottom of the water. But, low visibility is slowing things down. Divers who’ve been in the water tell us visibility is down to only a few feet.
Investigators say the missing boat was moored in a location that they believe may be the starting point of the fire - though it’s too early to say for certain if that’s the case.
The fire killed 8 people, at least 4 of whom were children. State fire marshals are still on scene trying to determine a cause.
