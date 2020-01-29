2020 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff matchup announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials have confirmed the matchup for the 2020 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff game this upcoming fall. Austin Peay and Central Arkansas will face off against one another Aug. 29 from Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
The two schools were already scheduled to play one another Sep. 19, but agreed to move the game up.
Central Arkansas won the 2019 Southland Conference Championship and advanced on to the FCS Playoffs where they fell in the second round to Illinois State. The Bears finished with a 9-4 record.
"We are excited to be selected to participate in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff,” said Central Arkansas Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Teague. “To be the only game on TV at that time will showcase our great university and athletics program. We are proud that the University of Central Arkansas will be represented in a national game. This is an opportunity that presents itself infrequently and we do not take that lightly. We want to make sure this game day is a special day for our Bear Nation.”
Austin Peay went 11-4 last season en route to winning the Ohio Valley Conference Championship. The Governors advanced as far as the FCS Quarterfinals before falling to No. 10 Montana State. Along the way, they defeated No. 16 Furman, and No. 3 Sacramento State.
“The Governors could not be more excited to participate in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff,” said Austin Peay Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “This game provides us another opportunity to display the Austin Peay spirit on the national stage. I know our student-athletes and all of Stacheville will enjoy the southern hospitality provided by the great folks in the City of Montgomery. Many thanks to Johnny Williams, the selection committee, and ESPN for this gargantuan opportunity.”
The 2020 season will mark the fourth straight season the FCS Kickoff will be held in Montgomery. Youngstown State defeated Samford 45-22 in last year’s FCS kickoff.
