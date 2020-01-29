2020 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff matchup announced

"We are excited to be selected to participate in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff,” said Central Arkansas Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Teague. “To be the only game on TV at that time will showcase our great university and athletics program. We are proud that the University of Central Arkansas will be represented in a national game. This is an opportunity that presents itself infrequently and we do not take that lightly. We want to make sure this game day is a special day for our Bear Nation.”