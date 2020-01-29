How to disable the ‘off-Facebook activity’ tool

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/CNN) - The off facebook activity tool gives you a summary of businesses and organizations that share information with the site. It also shows the kind of activity users are doing when they are not on Facebook.
Facebook says companies will tell them things like when you’ve opened an app, made a purchase, a donation or even searched for an item. The site then uses that information for their ads.
Once again, this is all activity you do when you’re not on facebook’s site or app.
Here’s how you can disconnect your off-facebook activity:
- Go into your facebook’s settings and click on off-Facebook activity.
- Next, clear your history and return to the main menu.
- Then, click on more options and then click manage future activity. Once there, turn off future Facebook activity.
Facebook says it could take up to 48 hours until its fully disconnected from your account.
Facebook has admitted while they are showing users a glimpse, they are not showing them all of the information they receive from companies.
