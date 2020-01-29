Knight-Swift: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $67.4 million.
The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.
The trucking company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $309.2 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.84 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Knight-Swift expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 38 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.15 per share.
Knight-Swift shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNX