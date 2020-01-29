Leaders hope to fix massive sinkhole in Selma park soon

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a giant hole in the Selma Butterfly park along the banks of the Alabama River.
It’s at least 15 feet deep and very wide. Selma city leaders say they’re aware of the sinkhole but hope to get it fixed before the annual Bloody Sunday Jubilee in a few weeks. Preliminary estimates show it’ll cost $110,000 to repair it.
City officials say they’re not sure what caused the embankment to collapse but it happened about a month and a half ago.
