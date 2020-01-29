MACH conducts annual homeless count

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - "Have you ever served in the Military?”
That’s one of several questions volunteers working with the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless ask during a canvas of the homeless population around Montgomery. It’s called the Point-in-Time count, a census conducted on one night to determine a community’s homeless population. And their needs. For the volunteers on the street, it’s a calling.
“Having the opportunity to connect with people and share information and to make sure they have the resources they need just for basic survival. And it’s an opportunity to just share love,” Elaina Merriweather, a local volunteer, told WSFA 12 News.
This annual count is required for local agencies like MACH to receive funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. But it also serves another critical purpose according to Lydia Pickett, the Executive Director of MACH.
“This helps us connect directly with people who have at least one basic need and it starts a conversation that maybe can help us connect them to resources that ultimately leads to permanent housing,” Pickett said.
It’s also an opportunity to pass out items like blankets, socks, coats and other things most of us take for granted that have been donated from the community. And to pass out information.
One homeless man we spoke to talked about how important that information is.
“I’ve been here a week and I just found out yesterday about the Salvation Army," he said. "I didn’t even know anything about it.”
The homeless have many faces and a myriad of reasons why they are homeless. Tonight around the country and here in Montgomery many are getting something that will help them keep warm. Or a toothbrush. Or some socks. And hopefully some information that will lead them out of their situation.
Pickett reminded us how quickly anyone can become homeless.
“If people could spend time and talk to someone who’s experiencing homelessness, they would realize that anybody could be one or two events from being homeless themselves," she said. "And people who are homeless are just people.”
MACH is a non-profit. For more information on the organization or to find out how to donate to their cause visit their website.
