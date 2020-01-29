Opp closes schools to fight ‘significant’ flu increase

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opp City Schools system has decided to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday citing “a very significant increase in the number of students and staff diagnosed with the flu and flu-like symptoms.”
The system’s three schools will close as the system works to stem any further outbreak of the illness.
Opp High School students will participate in Virtual Learning activities, the system said but all on-campus extra-curricular activities are canceled.
“It is our hope this proactive approach will allow time for our staff to disinfect our facilities and prevent any further spread,” Superintendent Michael Smithart said in a statement. Schools are expected to start back on a normal schedule on Monday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting widespread significant flu activity statewide.
On top of getting your flu shot, there are some other things you can do to prevent yourself from getting sick, like:
- Washing your hands
- Covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze and cough
- Disinfecting surfaces
- Staying home if you feel sick
