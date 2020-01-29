Report: Small plane that left Huntsville crashes in Illinois; 3 dead

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAFF) - A small plane that departed from Huntsville has crashed in Sangamon County, Illinois, according to NBC affiliate WAND.
Reports say the plane went down about seven miles southwest of Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport.
Three people and one dog were killed.
Huntsville International Airport spokeswoman Jana Kuner said the plane originated in Florida and only stopped in Huntsville for fuel.
The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement:
"A twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down in a field while on approach to the Springfield, IL, airport this afternoon. The plane departed from Huntsville, AL.
Please contact local officials for information about the condition of the occupants.
The FAA and NTSB will investigate. We will release a tail number after investigators verify it at the crash site."
WAFF 48 News is gathering more information.
