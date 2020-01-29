Rollins: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $50.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.
The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $506 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $203.3 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.
Rollins shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 2% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROL