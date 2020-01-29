Selma man sentenced to life in prison in cell phone murder

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - John Jones was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday for his connection to the murder of Alexis Hunter more than seven years ago.
Jones, who was convicted of capital murder, was the second suspect tied to the case. Larry Hunter was convicted in an earlier trial.
Investigators say Hunter and Jones approached a group of girls, including Hunter. The suspects stole Hunter’s cell phone and shot her in the face.
The other girls in the group gave their phones and fled.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says there was quite a bit of commotion in the courtroom during Jones’ sentencing with Jones’ family being angry while Hunter’s family was ecstatic.
Jones was 16 at the time of the shooting.
