2 sought after credit union members targeted in ID theft
Two persons of interest are being sought after an Enterprise credit union's members became ID theft victims. (Source: Enterprise Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | January 29, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 11:48 AM

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two persons of interest have been developed as part of an identity theft scam in Enterprise, but authorities need the public’s help identifying them.

Police say the scam targeted members of the All in Credit Union over the weekend. The suspects fraudulently obtained debit card numbers and pin numbers as a result.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

