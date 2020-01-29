2 sought after credit union members targeted in ID theft

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two persons of interest have been developed as part of an identity theft scam in Enterprise, but authorities need the public’s help identifying them.
Police say the scam targeted members of the All in Credit Union over the weekend. The suspects fraudulently obtained debit card numbers and pin numbers as a result.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
