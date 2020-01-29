State superintendent gives update on MPS intervention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is giving a progress report on Montgomery Public Schools. In 2017, the state took over MPS to address serious financial and academic issues.
Dr. Mackey says the system is moving forward, but it isn't fixed yet. Mackey addressed financial issues within the system and pointed to a bookkeeper at Goodwyne and a Carver JROTC instructor who recently admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school system.
Mackey says the issues are much deeper with MPS but adds the system is stable.
“Their test results were better this year and part of that’s because for the first time there’s a little bit of stability," he said. "It is not fixed but I do feel like they’ve got a strong school board that wants to take responsibility for the schools, strong superintendent, certainly a strong CFO.”
Dr. Mackey says he expects MPS to be outside state intervention by this time next year. He also says they have a strong partner in Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. Both spoke at the Alabama Council of Association Executives Legislative Issues Seminar Tuesday morning. Reed told those in attendance that education is key to Montgomery’s success.
“We can’t do the things that we did in the 80s and 90s and think we’re going to get a 2030s results," Reed said. "And so for us, that means investing in a first-class education starting with high-quality pre-k and making sure that everyone understands that if you live in the city of Montgomery, or you live in our county schools system, then you have an opportunity regardless of your name, regardless of your zip code, or regardless of your neighborhood.”
Mayor Reed said to accomplish that Montgomery has to invest in education. He says it will take tough discussions and tough action to bring real change to the Capital City.
