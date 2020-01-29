State trooper vehicle hit after responding to crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Emergency Management Agency is asking motorists on I-85 southbound to travel with caution while crews work at the scene of two crashes.
The crashes are on I-85 southbound near mile marker 42, the Wire Road exit. An Alabama State Trooper responded to the first crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, and the trooper’s vehicle was hit by another tractor-trailer, resulting in a second crash. One lane of the roadway is blocked.
There were no injuries in either crash, but the trooper’s vehicle was totaled.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.