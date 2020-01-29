State trooper vehicle hit after responding to crash in Macon County

A damaged Alabama State Trooper vehicle sits along I-85 Southbound in Macon County after being struck by a passing vehicle. (Source: Macon County EMA)
By WSFA Staff | January 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 4:45 PM

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Emergency Management Agency is asking motorists on I-85 southbound to travel with caution while crews work at the scene of two crashes.

The crashes are on I-85 southbound near mile marker 42, the Wire Road exit. An Alabama State Trooper responded to the first crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, and the trooper’s vehicle was hit by another tractor-trailer, resulting in a second crash. One lane of the roadway is blocked.

There were no injuries in either crash, but the trooper’s vehicle was totaled.

