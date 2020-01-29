Troy ranked in latest mid-major poll

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - They’re 16-3, 7-1 in conference play, have won 13 of their last 14 games, and are now ranked in the latest edition of the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25.
Chanda Rigby’s Trojans come in at No. 22 in the latest standings, marking the first time Troy has made an appearance on the poll since Jan. 30, 2019 (almost exactly a year to the date).
Recently the Trojans enjoyed a nine-game winning streak - the best in program history. After a Jan. 11 loss interrupted their streak, the Trojans jumped right back on track winning their last four games.
Troy will host rival South Alabama this upcoming Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
