Watson, Southern Miss host ODU

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Monarchs have scored 65.3 points per game across eight conference games. That's an improvement from the 62.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 29.2 percent of the 89 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He's also made 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.