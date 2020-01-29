Wet weather returns today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a quiet and comfortably cool start to our day, but we are watching for our next chance of wet weather... waves of rain will sweep across Alabama, starting later this morning. While it won’t rain all day, there will be multiple intervals of showers throughout the afternoon and early evening.
The rain will be light to moderate in most spots, with a few embedded downpours.
We’ll also note that a few claps of thunder are possible, but we do not expect any tornadoes, wind damage or large hail in this setup.
The clouds and rain will keep temperatures on the cooler side... temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s at our warmest point, but expect a drop down into the mid/upper 40s while it is actively raining.
Morning fog gives way to afternoon sunshine Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Another fast-moving system drops into the state Friday, bringing another chance of rain along for the ride.
The rain will clear out early Saturday, leaving most of our weekend dry and comfortably cool.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.