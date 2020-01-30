Andalusia native Ethan Wilson named Sun Belt’s Preseason Player of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia native Ethan Wilson was a force to be reckoned with in his freshman season on the diamond for the South Alabama Jaguars. His play last year has not only earned him Preseason All-Sun Belt Team honors but Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year honors, the league announced Thursday.
As a freshman, Wilson won the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year (the first freshman to ever to so in conference history), Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and earned First Team All-Sun Belt Honors after a campaign in which he demolished the baseball behind 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. He hit for a .345 average, slugged .686, and had an on-base percentage of .453. All numbers were top 10 in the conference. His home runs, slugging percentage, and 151 total bases were second, most notably.
Wilson has also been selected Preseason First-Team All-America by Collegiate Baseball and Second-Team Preseason All-America by D1Baseball.
Wilson and the Jags were picked to finish at the top of the Sun Belt East standings.
