Andalusia native Ethan Wilson named Sun Belt’s Preseason Player of the Year

As a freshman, Wilson won the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year (the first freshman to ever to so in conference history), Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and earned First Team All-Sun Belt Honors after a campaign in which he demolished the baseball behind 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. He hit for a .345 average, slugged .686, and had an on-base percentage of .453. All numbers were top 10 in the conference. His home runs, slugging percentage, and 151 total bases were second, most notably.