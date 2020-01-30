Couple sentenced to 35 years for murder of 17-year-old Blount County girl

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oneonta couple was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to the 2015 murder of a 17-year-old Birmingham girl.
23-year-old Samantha Wright and 44-year-old Shannon Yager were charged with capital murder in 2015 after the body of Alexis Garcia was found in a wooded area in Blount County.
Garcia was reported missing by her mother March 2, 2015, and was last seen with Samantha Wright at a Wal-Mart around midnight on March 1, 2015. The teens body was recovered 17 days later.
“Alexis Garcia was such a beautiful young lady. It was beyond tragic for her life to be taken from her so violently and at such a young age. The criminal justice system cannot bring Alexis back to her family. But, I hope her family can find some peace knowing that Samantha Wright and Shannon Yager will be held accountable for Alexis’s death,” said District Attorney Pamela L. Casey
