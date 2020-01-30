1 dead after vehicle overturns in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead following a car crash, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms.
ALEA Trooper Michael Carswell confirms the crash involved an overturned vehicle along Highway 229 in Elmore County.
An alert sent out through the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency app at 4:45 p.m. said the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 229 is closed and is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.
There are no further details at this time.
