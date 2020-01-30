Deadline arrives for Idaho mother to produce her 2 missing children to authorities

WAILUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadline has arrived for a woman on Kauai to physically bring her two missing children to authorities in Idaho.
Lori Vallow and her new husband, both of whom also have a cloud of suspicion around them following the deaths of their former spouses, have been staying on the Garden Island for months.
And they’ve been unwilling to cooperate with authorities.
Vallow had five days from being served to physically produce the kids to Idaho police or the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“If they fail to produce the children in the court in Idaho on Thursday or before Thursday, the judge there could issue a warrant for their arrest,″ said Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar.
He said the arrest warrant could be for either or both of the parents, and that it would then go into a nationwide database requesting extradition.
On Sunday, Kauai police executed a search warrant at the Kauai Beach Resort and the couple’s rental car was also seized. But they haven’t been arrested or charged with a crime.
On Saturday, Kauai police also served Vallow with an order of petition ― filed by authorities in Idaho on behalf of the children.
In September, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow mysteriously disappeared.
Their mother and her new husband, Chad Daybell, did not report them missing and have not given authorities and other family members any information about the kids’ whereabouts.
Instead, authorities say the two left their home in Rexburg, Idaho in November, and have been splitting their time between the resort and a townhouse in Princeville on Kauai’s north shore.
“They’ve been on Kauai for some time that we were aware of and the mother has spent some time here over the years ― here and other islands,” said Kollar.
The investigation into the children’s disappearance is being led by the Rexburg Police Department. Officials say the couple has not been arrested and there are no criminal charges at this time.
At the same time, police are investigating the deaths of the couple’s former spouses.
Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, was found dead in their home in October.
He married Vallow just two weeks later.
It was initially said that Tammy Daybell died from natural causes, but the case has since been reclassified as suspicious.
According to East Idaho News, Vallow had been married five times, most recently to Chad Daybell.
Her two husbands prior have died, and it’s not clear what happened to the other two.
She had her oldest son, Colby Ryan, with her second husband.
Earlier this month, that son posted a plea to his mother on YouTube, urging her to say what happened to his siblings.
“You have an opportunity to put this all to rest,” said Colby Ryan, in the video.
She had Tylee Ryan with her third husband, who is dead. And she reportedly adopted JJ Vallow with her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who’s also dead.
Court records show Charles Vallow had filed for divorce expressing his concerns over what he called his wife’s doomsday and cult-like beliefs.
Then, in July, Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother in Arizona.
“It’s one of the most unusual situations I’ve ever heard of in my career in law enforcement,” Kollar said.
East Idaho News reported that Lori Vallow lived on Kauai sometime in 2014. She operated a small business there before moving back to the mainland sometime between 2016 and 2017.
The news outlet also reports that she’s believed to have married Chad Daybell somewhere in Hawaii in October.
Authorities say there is no evidence that the children are or were ever in Hawaii. The grandparents of JJ Vallow, meanwhile, are offering a $20,000 reward to help find the children.
