Family speaks after witnessing shooting at Montgomery Zoo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We reported Sunday about shots fired outside of the Montgomery Zoo. Zoo officials described the incident as a drive-by shooting between the occupants of two cars.
No one was hurt, and we’re told there was no damage to any zoo property or animals.
We were able to speak with a family who says they were in the parking lot with their children.. as the shots were fired.
Sunday started off as a normal day for the Williamson family. The couple and their two kids enjoy The Montgomery Zoo and visit it often.
This visit is one that will stick with the family forever. As the family was walking to the entrance, they heard gunshots.
“I started yelling, ‘Get down! get down!’ I grabbed my wife who was holding our 3-year-old daughter, got them down on the ground. My 4-year-old son was walking next to me. I grabbed him put him in front and there was nothing there to get behind, so I got between them and that,” said Justin Williamson as he recalled the terrifying event.
He said he heard at least 20 shots.
“It was just so many so quick,” he said.
His wife, Kayla Williamson, said that she had a difficult time processing what happened.
“After that, I was just in shock for the rest of that day. I was a zombie,” Kayla said.
Montgomery police officials tell us officers responded to the scene within five minutes, but Justin says that he wasn’t pleased with what he saw.
“It was only one patrol car with one officer,” Justin said.
The couple says they expected more after feeling like their lives were almost ended in a public place where they thought that they would be safe.
"I was just terrified," Kayla said.
Their kids are very young and don’t quite understand the seriousness of what happened, but Justin and Kayla are being faced with tough questions from their kids.
“My son said, ‘Daddy why were the bad guys at the zoo?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know.’ He said ‘I don’t like when bad guys are at the zoo. Are they always going to be at the zoo?’ Now I have to find the words to explain to a 4-year-old that he’s going to be okay,” Justin said.
Now, the family calling for action.
"I wish people would just speak out like we are. Push the city to press stronger charges for these acts," Justin said.
MPD officials tell us that this is an active investigation.
We have also reached out to the Montgomery Zoo and to the mayor’s office but have not received an official response from either regarding the incident.
