Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The wet weather from Wednesday has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean we are not going to have an easy commute to work this morning... fog has started to form yet again, and it will be an issue most of you run into over the next few hours. After yesterday’s rain, fog could potential become dense in some areas, so be prepared to leave a few minutes early so you can give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going!