Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The wet weather from Wednesday has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean we are not going to have an easy commute to work this morning... fog has started to form yet again, and it will be an issue most of you run into over the next few hours. After yesterday’s rain, fog could potential become dense in some areas, so be prepared to leave a few minutes early so you can give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going!
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for some - but not all - of our counties in central Alabama; this will last through roughly 9am.
Morning fog will slowly fade by late morning, and we are anticipating another afternoon filled with sunshine! Thursday’s highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Another fast-moving system drops into the state Friday, bringing another chance of rain along for the ride.
A few showers could linger Saturday, though it won’t be a washout.
Sunday will be dry, as will most of Monday, before our next system brings rain by Monday night.
