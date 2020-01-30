Hayneville battles second raw sewage leak

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - You can see the raw muck in living color. A concerned citizen shot cell phone footage this week of the sewage spill from a broken pumping station on Lowndes County Road 26 near Mims Road; 1,000 gallons of sewage have poured out so far.
“We’re on top of it,” said ADEM Chief of Public Relations Jerome Hand.
ADEM leaders in Montgomery are not only aware of the spill but have started an investigation to determine what happened, why and whether any violations have occurred.
“We look into everything that has happened and how it was reported and whether they go by the permit.. specifications.. they’re supposed to report any kind of overflow," Hand said.
This is the second sewage leak in 18 days. The first one happened on Lowndes County road 26 near Judge Road. This pump has since been fixed.
“There had been evidence there had been some kind of spill but we found no product on the ground. It had already absorbed in the ground,” said Hand.
Complicating matters with the current spill is the fact it rained in Lowndes County today, the very last thing you want to happen during a sewage spill.
“That could compound it. We’re out there this morning,” Hand said.
Still, Jerome Hand says this is by far not a crisis, not a major public health concern and has not reached the level of enforcing any potential penalties against Hayneville.
“But we take it seriously,” he said.
Hayneville officials say they hope to have the pump repaired by Friday of this week. The sooner the better residents hope, so the stench to high heaven will fade away.
Late Wednesday, Hayneville officials told WSFA 12 News they have a pump truck at the second spill near Mims Road scooping up the muck. ADEM says the town has notified them that a temporary method of containment is in place as well as treatment.
We’ll keep you posted on the latest developments on this story.
