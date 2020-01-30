Jameis Winston donates $100K to Hueytown athletics

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Jameis Winston is giving back to his high school alma mater.
Hueytown High School head football coach Greg Patterson confirms Winston is donating $100,000 to Hueytown’s middle and high school athletic programs.
Patterson says $75,000 will go toward the high school football program while $15,000 will be gifted to the middle school football and baseball programs and $10,000 will go to the high school baseball team.
“It’s a blessing that I’m able to give back to the community that has given so much to me. I hope this donation will help encourage kids to excel academically and athletically," Winston said.
The donation comes a week after Winston gifted $50,000 to the Miles College football program.
Winston graduated from Hueytown in 2012. He signed to play football and baseball at Florida State despite being drafted in the 15th round of the MLB Draft. Winston won the Heisman Trophy in 2013 and led the Seminoles to a BCS National Championship. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.