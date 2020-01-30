Jefferson Co. Coroner rules Paighton Houston’s death accidental overdose

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates has concluded the cause of death for Paighton Houston and ruled it to be an accidental overdose.
Yates concluded the cause of death as a morphine and methamphetamine toxicity and ruled the death to be accidental. This represents an overdose and is classified as a drug-opioid death.
Houston was reported missing on December 21 after her parents say they were called by one of her friends that was with Houston the night before at Tin Roof in the Lakeview area. The friend said Houston willingly left with two men and was not seen again.
Investigators say evidence shows Houston died on December 21 at a home in Brighton. Authorities found Houston’s body on January 3 in Hueytown. She was wrapped in cloth and buried in a shallow grave behind a home.
Fredrick Hampton, 50, has been charged with abuse of a corpse, which is a class C felony. He was taken into custody on January 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.
