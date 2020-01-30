Man dead after early morning Elmore County chase

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a domestic violence call that led to a vehicle chase and crash early Thursday morning.
According to Wetumpka Assistant Police Chief Ed Reeves, officers responded to a domestic violence call regarding an attempted child abduction around 1:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at the home on North Street, the suspect drove away in a Ford pickup truck, Reeves said.
The man, who has not been identified by name but is said to be the father of the toddler, then struck a Wetumpka police cruiser on Highway 14.
He continued fleeing into Millbrook, Reeves said, but as he passed Walmart, his truck left the road, went into a wooded area and struck a tree. The man died as a result of his injuries.
Viewer-submitted video shared with WSFA 12 News shows multiple law enforcement vehicles on the scene of the crash in Millbrook.
An investigation is ongoing.
