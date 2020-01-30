New play at ASF explores unique American friendship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new play that explores the real-life friendship between two American champions of freedom and equality is coming to Montgomery. The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents The Agitators: The Story of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. The play premiered in 2017 at Gava Theatre Center in Rochester, New York. Actors Madeleine Lambert and Cedric Mays, who starred in the original production, will reprise their roles at ASF.
The play by Mat Smart follows the lives of the young abolitionists as they work toward a common goal — securing the right to vote. Anthony and Douglass first met in Rochester in the 1840s.
“We still have so much to learn from Susan and Frederick," said Smart, who was commissioned by Geva Theatre Center to write The Agitators after he learned of Anthony and Douglass’s 46-year-friendship. "It is both inspiring and disheartening that their words hold so much power and relevance today.”
“I hope people take away a new perspective on who these two giants in American history were [and] see their humanity in a new way. I want us to be able to take them off the pedestal and lie down on the ground with them. They are flawed, pained, silly, beautiful people like the rest of us.”
The Agitators runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13 on the Octagon stage. The show is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Tickets start at $29. To purchase, call 334-271-5353, visit the ASF Box Office, or go online to ASF.net/agitators. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m. and matinees start at 2 p.m.
The production’s creative team includes Scenic Designer Jack Magaw, Lighting Designer Christine Binder, Sound Designer David Kelepha Samba, Costume Designer Jessica Ford, Wig Master/Supervisor Angie Wright, Composer Juliette M. Jones, Stage Manager Victoria Broyles, and Production Assistant Madison J. Rutledge.
Related event
On Saturday, February 1 at 10 a.m., ASF will host a free community engagement event at Kress on Dexter. The conversation, “Making the Change: Meet Montgomery’s Agitators,” will highlight the work of River Region community change-makers. Panelists include Michelle Browder (Owner, More Than Tours), Phillip Ensler (policy advisor to Mayor Stephen L. Reed), Tabitha Isner (political activist), and Lloria James (Chief Deputy District Attorney). For more information, visit ASF.net/community.
