New program helps MPS students stay on track to graduation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A high school student's senior year is an exciting time, but it can become stressful when a student realizes he's one credit short or his GPA isn't high enough for NCAA requirements.
A new program is helping Montgomery Public School students stay on track. It’s called Hi.Ed. Hi.Ed lets students know exactly where they are on their path to graduation. With the student to counselor ratio being 466 to 1 in Montgomery schools, Hi.Ed will be able to provide one-on-one counseling as well as assistance with tracking schedules, graduation credits, and NCAA eligibility. MPS educators say it puts the power in the hands of the student.
“It looks at each and every school individually and helps guide those students on what to do next, you know what, ‘I’m a junior I need this many credits on a, you know, I need this GPA to get into the college that I want to be in,’” said Chad Anderson, MPS Executive Director of Operations.
The developer says it's easy to use and parents can also access it.
“It’s simple to use," said Hi.Ed founder Duwan Walker. "That’s the whole idea to make sure it’s user-friendly. And it’s, it’s web-based so it can be accessible from any kind of mobile device.”
MPS educators are being trained on Hi.Ed right now. Then, they'll train students.
The developer plans to have a training night for parents. Check with your child’s school for more information.
