New program helps MPS students stay on track to graduation

A new program is helping Montgomery Public School students stay on track. It’s called Hi.Ed. Hi.Ed lets students know exactly where they are on their path to graduation. With the student to counselor ratio being 466 to 1 in Montgomery schools, Hi.Ed will be able to provide one-on-one counseling as well as assistance with tracking schedules, graduation credits, and NCAA eligibility. MPS educators say it puts the power in the hands of the student.