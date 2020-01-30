No. 22 LSU soars over Alabama to remain unbeaten in SEC play

LSU forward Emmitt Williams (No. 5) soars for a slam dunk against Alabama on Jan. 29, 2020. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 29, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 11:50 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU led by as many as 20 points against Alabama, as the Tigers extended their win streak to nine and remain undefeated in SEC play.

LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC) soared to a 90-76 win over Alabama (12-8, 4-3 SEC) at the PMAC on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Forward Emmitt Williams led the way for the Tigers with a double-double. He scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Skylar Mays added 18 points. Trendon Watford also finished with a double-double. He put up 17 points and snatched a game-high 15 boards.

“[Darius] Days got us off to a great start," said head coach Will Wade. "Trendon Watford did a great job on the glass and finishing around the rim. Emmitt [Williams] was an absolute monster. Javonte [Smart] and Skylar [Mays] did what they do. Marlon [Taylor] came in and got some big offensive rebounds, made some big free throws. I thought Aundre Hyatt played great. The tip dunk off the missed lay-in. The tip-in at the end of the first half was big. He had some big time, big time deflections. He got his hands on a ton of balls and got a lot of deflections. I’m very, very proud of how he played. He’s coming on and playing well for us.”

LSU shot 50.7% from the field to Alabama’s 41.1%. The Tigers outrebounded the Tide, 49-31. LSU made 19-of-20 from the charity stripe for 95%. The Tide made only 6-of-10 for 60%.

