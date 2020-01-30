Pair of Trojans named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The college baseball season is nearly upon us. Two weeks from now, college ballparks will be filled once again with teams all with the goal of hoisting the trophy in Omaha in June. The same is true for the Troy Trojans, who will do so with two Preseason All-Sun Belt selections on the diamond in Rigsby Mosley and Levi Thomas.
Mosley, a junior outfielder, enters the season named as one of the top 150 hitters on D1 Baseball’s list. Last season, Mosley compiled a line that included a .356 batting average, .430 on-base percentage, and .531 slugging percentage. Mosley tallied 19 doubles, two triples while slugging seven home runs as a sophomore. His head coach says he’s primed himself for a breakout campaign in his third year.
“Rigsby has established himself as one of the best hitters in the Sun Belt and is prepared for a strong junior season,” said Troy head coach Mark Smartt.
Thomas, a junior pitcher on the team, will get the ball on Friday nights to open the season, Smartt said. The junior struck out better than a batter per inning last season, tallying 87Ks in 80.2 innings. He went 8-2 in 15 starts and was also recognized by D1 Baseball. They called Thomas one of the nation’s top 150 pitchers.
Coach Smartt says this honor for Thomas and Mosley is a testament to the hard work they’ve put in over the previous two seasons.
“Both Rigsby and Levi are deserving of the preseason recognition from the conference coaches,” said Smartt.
The Trojans as a team were picked to finished fourth in the Sun Belt Conference East standings ahead of the season.
Mosley and Thomas will look to ensure they finish a bit better than that. The season opens at Riddle-Pace Field Valentine’s Day weekend with visiting Northern Kentucky coming to town.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.