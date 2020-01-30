Publix grocery store coming to Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road has reached an agreement with Publix Super Markets to bring the first grocery store to the town.
Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said the multi-faceted complex will be built adjacent to the town hall complex, which is on Vaughn Road. This will be the first of Pike Road’s planned Town Centers.
Details on any additional retailers were not released.
“The decision by Publix to secure a lease for a store here is an outstanding reflection of the evolution of the Town of Pike Road in its first two decades as a municipality,” Stone said in a news release.
The new complex will be convenient for Pike Road residents with easy access from neighborhoods, according to Stone.
Stone says this project would not have happened without all the people who made a difference from the early days of Pike Road’s inception to today.
While plans are still in the works, Stone says they anticipate the store will open in spring 2021.
