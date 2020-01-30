Salvage crews still searching for missing boats and potential clues from Monday’s marina fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are already back on the water at Jackson County Park, as the third full day of salvage and recovery begins after a deadly fire.
Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith spoke with reporters this morning, saying there were still four boats unaccounted for. Divers are back in the water, trying to find and recover those missing boats. The hope is that they’ll have enough evidence to tell the story of what caused this tragedy.
The EMA tweeted out two pictures of the dock area Thursday morning, showing just how much oil and debris remained. “As soon as the victims were removed from the scene and the cleanup process began in earnest, the dock area itself is about 31,200 square feet, so that’s what’ll have to be cleaned up.” Smith said. “The oil is contained, they’ve begun skimming yesterday. They estimate by the end of the day, they’ll have already removed about 1,500 gallons of contaminants.”
