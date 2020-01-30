Sunny today, but rain returns tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday, it rained. Tuesday, it was sunny. Wednesday... you guessed it, more rain. Sense a pattern? If you do, then you know that means today’s forecast should (in theory) be filled with sunshine, but it also means Friday would feature more showers. Let’s see if this trend of on again, off again wet weather continues...
Thankfully, we are anticipating another afternoon filled with no rain and tons of sun! Thursday’s highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is right on par with what is considered seasonable by end of January standards.
Another fast-moving system drops into the state Friday, bringing another chance of rain along for the ride.
A few showers could linger Saturday, though it won’t be a washout. It does look like we could remain cloudy for the first half of the weekend, but the sun starts to warm us up by Sunday and Monday!
Sunday will be dry, as will most of Monday, before our next system brings rain by Monday night into Tuesday... this will likely be the start of a few wet days, so be ready for more rain next week.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.