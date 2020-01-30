Sunshine returns today!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fog will slowly fade by late morning, and we are anticipating another afternoon filled with sunshine! Thursday’s highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Another fast-moving system drops into the state Friday, bringing another chance of rain along for the ride.
A few showers could linger Saturday, though it won’t be a washout.
Sunday will be dry, as will most of Monday, before our next system brings rain by Monday night.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.