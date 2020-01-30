Sunshine returns today!

Reduced visibility could slow down your commute, but we are trend and clear by later morning

Sunshine returns today 🎉 how warm will we get here in Alabama?!
By Amanda Curran | January 30, 2020 at 3:45 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 7:48 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fog will slowly fade by late morning, and we are anticipating another afternoon filled with sunshine! Thursday’s highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another fast-moving system drops into the state Friday, bringing another chance of rain along for the ride.

A few showers could linger Saturday, though it won’t be a washout.

7 day forecast

Sunday will be dry, as will most of Monday, before our next system brings rain by Monday night.

