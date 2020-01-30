Survivor, victim’s son speak out about deadly northeast Alabama marina fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mississippi mother of four is being remembered by her family and loved ones.
Amanda Foster, 38, was one of eight people who died in the Jackson County marina fire.
Her boyfriend, James Kelly, spoke to WAFF 48 News about her final harrowing moments. James and Amanda were working together to try to save multiple people from the flames Monday night.
“We were woken up by popping that sounded like gunfire," explained Kelly. “I thought it was a mass shooting I thought that someone was being shot, I heard someone shouting, ‘Oh my God, oh my God!’"
At the same time, Joe Miles and his family were on the dock, escaping their boat and trying to find safety.
In just a sweatshirt and a pair of shorts, Kelly says he got himself, Amanda, and seven members of the Miles family all onto another boat and got away from the dock. However, another boat already on fire, slammed into their boat and help was no where to be found. Kelly says some of the people on board went into the cabin to escape the flames and smoke - but it turns out, that was the last place they should’ve gone.
“I ran inside and shut the door and I didn’t know that I was sealing the coffin," stated Kelly. "Then it exploded -- shooting smoke and fire into the cabin. So I started screaming, ‘get out get out get out.’”
Kelly eventually jumped into the cold water. Soon, he found Joe Miles in the water with him. Miles’ wife and five other family members all perished with Amanda Foster and 54 year old Yancy Roper.
Amanda’s 17-year-old son, Grant Foster, says he is not shocked by his mother’s last moments, yet he is using that memory to carry him forward.
“I’m not surprised," said Foster. "She was a great person in her soul and her character. She would do anything for anybody. Words can’t explain it. It’s way past hurt or devastation or sadness.”
Amanda is survived by four children in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.