WSFA to host annual Signing Day party Feb. 5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that time of the year again. The time where WSFA 12 News celebrates student-athletes across Fever Country with our annual WSFA 12 News Fever Signing Day Party.
This year, sponsored by Bojangles, WSFA invites you and your family to the annual event held here at the WSFA 12 News studios. The date is Feb. 5 and will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Athletes are welcome to RSVP through Sports Director Stephen Gunter by emailing him at sgunter@wsfa.com. The WSFA 12 Sports crew will be live from the NSD party and even interviewing some of the top players after they make their decision.
We will have all-day coverage as top players in multiple sports make their decisions on where they will further their academic and athletic careers.
Over the past years, the WSFA 12 News studio has seen the likes of players like Mack Wilson, OJ Howard, Kam Pettway, Daniel Thomas, Melvin Tyus, John Johnson, Zyon Gilbert, Brian Anderson roll through in the past.
For those who can’t make it, no matter the sport, if your son or daughter signed to continue as a student-athlete on the next level, you can share pictures with us on social media using the hashtag #Fever12. We will be tracking all local National Signing Day events on Twitter with that hashtag.
Schools, parents, and student-athletes are also welcome to email photos of players signing and making their announcement to sports@wsfa.com.
For those that RSVP ahead of next Wednesday’s event, the address to the WSFA 12 News studio is 12 East Delano Ave.
