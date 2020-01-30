WSFA to host annual Signing Day party Feb. 5

This year, sponsored by Bojangles, WSFA invites you and your family to the annual event held here at the WSFA 12 News studios. The date is Feb. 5 and will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Athletes are welcome to RSVP through Sports Director Stephen Gunter by emailing him at sgunter@wsfa.com. The WSFA 12 Sports crew will be live from the NSD party and even interviewing some of the top players after they make their decision.