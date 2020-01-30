WSFA’s Fever Star Athlete of the Year Party to be held Feb. 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA is gearing up for yet another annual event. Wednesday, Feb. 12, the Fever Star Athlete of the Year Party will be held.
Week after week the fans voted for their Fever Star Athlete of the Week after monster performances by the players under the Friday night lights. Those winners will be celebrated.
The Fever Star Athlete of the Year will also be announced at the party as the players, surrounded by their contemporaries, learn and hear of others’ performances.
Greenville’s Javion Posey was last year’s winner. Posey tallied 2,599 all-purpose yards and 40 total touchdowns. The Tigers quarterback threw for 1,976 yards and had 30 touchdowns to just five interceptions. As a senior, he racked another 623 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He signed with Florida Atlantic University on National Signing Day.
Here are the Fever Star Athletes of the Week from the 2019 season:
- Week 0: Reeltown High School’s Eric Shaw
- Week 1: Saint James’ Austin Gavin
- Week 2: Montgomery Catholic’s Christian Ivey
- Week 3: Bullock County’s Kenny Owens
- Week 4: Alabama Christian Academy’s Jalen Clark
- Week 5: Pike Road’s Bryce Kelly
- Week 6: Stanhope Elmore’s Tray Duncan
- Week 7: Highland Home’s Cade Mansmann
- Week 8: BTW-Tuskegee’s Joseph Graham
- Week 9: Tallassee’s Tavarious Griffin
- Week 10: Marbury’s Dantavius Bristow
- Week 11: Luverne’s Tanner Simmons
The party will be hosted here at WSFA 12 News, located at 12 E Delano Ave.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.