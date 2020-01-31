Alex City police investigator recognized for going above and beyond

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congratulations are in order for an Alex City police investigator!
The Alex City Chamber of Commerce awarded investigator Drew Machen the city’s Officer of the Year award for 2019. Two of Machen’s supervisors nominated him for the recognition.
The award was based on the officer going above and beyond the call of duty on multiple cases as an investigator.
Machen is 36-years old and has been with the Alex City Police Department for five years, has earned multiple certifications and is a member of the Honor Guard. He’s also a full-time student working to earn a bachelor’s degree.
