Annual leadership conference begins Friday night at Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The annual leadership conference celebrating African-American History month kicks off Friday night at Troy University.
The first session begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Trojan Center Ballrooms.
Author, activist, educator and historian Dr. Mary Frances Berry will be the keynote speaker. Troy University and the City of Troy launched the leadership conference in 2002 with the overriding goal of fostering dialogue to promote multicultural collaboration.
“The purpose of the conference is to focus on servant leadership. We primarily try to give out the knowledge to our students and our community leaders as well provide them that servant leadership is the key to growth to our citizens and here at Troy," said Troy University Associate Dean of Student Services, Dr. Derrick Brewster.
Peggy Wallace Kennedy, daughter of Alabama’s late Gov. George C. Wallace, will serve as the luncheon speaker Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at the Trojan Center.
