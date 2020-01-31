Arrest made in weekend Eufaula homicide investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a Sunday afternoon homicide, according to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.
The chief confirmed Cordarius Jamal Turner, 24, of Eufaula, was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge.
Investigators responded to the area of Central Avenue Sunday where they found the victim, Brandon Christopher Henry, 29, also of Eufaula. He’d been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Turner was arrested Wednesday, Chief Watkins said, after an extensive investigation. More arrests are expected, he added.
The suspect is being held on a murder charge at the Eufaula City Jail where he’s awaiting a bond hearing.
