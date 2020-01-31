Food for Thought 1/30

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - om the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
High Scores
The Smoke Wagon (4515 Butler Mill Rd.): 100
Huntingdon College College Coffee House (1500 E. Fairview Ave.): 99
Derk’s Filet & Vine (431 Cloverdale Rd.): 99
Tucker Pecan Candy Kitchen (350 N. McDonough St.): 98
The Great American Deli (1600 Interstate Park Dr.): 98
Low Scores
Nakwon Rice Cakes (2735 Bell Rd.): 84
Priority items: rice cakes being obtained from undocumented source; rice cakes left sitting out a improper temperature
Stop and Go (4207 Norman Bridge Rd.): 86
Priority items: moldy cheese in reach-in cooler; mold in ice machine
BP One Stop (5780 Woodmere Blvd.): 87
Priority item: mold in soda dispensing nozzle
