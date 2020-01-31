Hilldale Drive homicide victim identified

Hilldale Drive homicide victim identified
A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Hilldale Drive. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | January 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 9:51 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are releasing the name of a Thursday evening homicide victim. Jonvontae Goode, 22, of Montgomery, was shot to death around 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hilldale Drive.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the scene where they found Goode suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear and the circumstances remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.