Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are working to give most teachers at least a $1,000 pay raise. Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he wants it to be part of a multiyear plan to increase some of the lowest salaries in the nation. The plan was approved Thursday by the Senate Education Committee. It must also be approved by the Appropriations Committee before it can go to the full Senate. The proposal this year would give $1,100 raises to teachers in the first two years of their careers. The pay for assistant teachers would increase by $1,000.