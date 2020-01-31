Montgomery Zoo deeply concerned after shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been almost a week since shots were fired outside the Montgomery Zoo as patrons, including children, were making their way inside.
Zoo officials described the shooting incident as a drive-by shooting between occupants inside two cars. There were no injuries to zoo patrons, animals or staff and no property damage during the incident, according to the zoo.
“The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum is deeply concerned about what Zoo patrons, both in the parking lot and inside the park, experienced on Sunday,” the zoo said in a statement Thursday.
Montgomery police say the shooting remains under investigation, and as of Friday, no new details have been released.
“It is unfortunate that incidents like this happen so close to our facility,” zoo officials said.
Zoo officials say they take the safety of guests, employees and animals very seriously.
“Along with on-site security, there are strict protocols in place to protect anyone from harm," the zoo’s statement said.
The zoo says those protocols were put into action Sunday and staff handled the situation with calmness and professionalism.
Police say officers responded to the zoo within five minutes of the shooting. However, some families that were there during the incident said they weren’t pleased with what they saw.
“It was only one patrol car with one officer,” Justin Williamson said.
The zoo, however, was pleased wiwth the response.
“We believe the Montgomery Police Department’s presence in the area kept the incident from escalating further and appreciate their diligence in working to keep the neighborhood around the Zoo safe," the zoo’s statement said.
Justin Williamson said he doesn’t want to see this incident passed over and hopes the police will work diligently on the case.
“I want to know that the people who did this are going to be prosecuted because they could have killed my family,” Williamson said.
Justin also said he hopes others will speak out when crimes like these happen.
“I wish people would just speak out like we are. Push the city to press stronger charges for these acts,” Williamson said.
We have reached out to the mayor’s office but have not received a response regarding the incident.
