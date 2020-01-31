On/off showers anticipated today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a week filled with weather whiplash... one day it’s raining, the next it’s sunny! Another fast-moving system has already arrive as of early Friday morning; currently, it’s bringing light rain to parts of the area, but both coverage and intensity will pick up a bit as we head into the afternoon.
A low pressure originating from the Gulf will slide through the Deep South as the day progresses... by later on today, the main area of activity will generally near/around the center of circulation, which means the best chance of seeing rain happens in the southern half of Alabama.
Showers will be scattered throughout the day.
By tonight, this system will be well off towards our east, which means of chance for rain will start to diminish. A few showers could linger Saturday, though it won’t be a washout.
It does look like we could remain mostly cloudy for the first half of the weekend, but the sun returns Sunday!
Temperatures slowly warm through the weekend and into the workweek. 70 degree temperatures return by Monday!
Our next system brings rain by Monday night and Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.