Opp schools close after flu bug strikes system

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The town of Opp and its school district may be home to the Bobcats but not today. The flu bug has the upper hand and teachers like Kay Bellino are on the front lines, armed with gloves, wipes and a can-do spirit to kill it.
“After we’re done they’re going to shut up the schools,” said Opp Middle School teacher Kay Bellino.
No classes Thursday or on Friday and all extra-curricular activities have been canceled. The shutdown does not apply to Opp High School students enrolled in the virtual learning program from home.
“The way it’s spreading? We gotta do this and get a handle on it,” Bellino said.
“Hopefully we can let this die down and let it be a one-week problem instead of a four-week problem," said Opp Public School Superintendent Michael Smithhart.
Michael Smithhart said it was an easy decision, a no-brainer especially with what happened this week at Opp Elementary School. Up to 30 percent of the students called in sick on Monday.
“And we were starting to see an upswing at the other schools and what we did was make a decision to be pro-active,” he said.
The entire school system which makes up three schools has a student population of around 1,300.
11-year-old Ben Spurlin does not have the flu and spent the day with his grandparents. Spurlin admitted he’s enjoying the two-day break but feels for his fellow classmates who are sick.
“And two of them was yesterday because they got checked out because they had the flu,” said Spurlin.
Opp is by far not alone. The Alabama Department of Health says the flu is widespread and at least one other school district has closed as well.
“That’s our plan, to start back Monday,” said Smithhart.
Until then Bellino continued her battle in the classroom Thursday afternoon, wiping and cleaning so her students can return to the halls of learning, healthy and ready to go next week.
Lamar County in north Alabama closed its schools for the remainder of the week after more than 20 percent of its overall student population missed classes on Tuesday of this week.
