Suspects arrested after high-speed chase ends in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the second time in just 24 hours, Wetumpka police were involved in a high-speed, overnight chase that ultimately ended in the Millbrook area.
Investigators say several suspects were seen leaving the Wetumpka Walmart with flatscreen televisions. As police were arriving on the scene, the theft suspects were pulling out of the parking lot and refused to stop.
A police pursuit was initiated, which led from Hwy. 231 to Highway 14. As the suspects’ vehicle crossed over Canal Bridge, they struck a civilian vehicle, which then hit a police cruiser.
Elmore County sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit as it entered the Millbrook area. Millbrook police brought the chase to an end by deploying spike strips.
While the suspects’ names have not been released, investigators tell WSFA 12 News two men and a woman were arrested. Additionally, a juvenile was in the vehicle, though it’s not clear if they will face any charges.
Police said despite a lot of damage, there were no injuries to civilians or officers.
The chase follows another from the night before that turned fatal when a fleeing suspect crashed their vehicle into a tree near the Millbrook Walmart.
