Wetumpka home provides unique connection

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Coincidence or fate? Try asking that question to Wetumpka resident Mark Moody.
“It’s more than a coincidence," Moody said. “It really is.”
It all started around 20 years ago when the Moody family moved to Wetumpka. Mark and his father had a business there. Both men had a passion for military history. Mark’s father served for 20 years. Life was going just fine, but that all changed a year ago on a quiet Sunday afternoon.
“It was January of last year around 2:45 on a Sunday afternoon. A tornado came through and completely destroyed our house," Moody said.
The Moody’s home was leveled and most of their possessions destroyed. They needed a new place to live, but they didn’t want to leave Wetumpka. So Moody contacted a woman with a home for sale in town. It was an old home built in 1903. The Moodys eventually moved in last September to home that feels like it was just meant to be.
“If you look around at how many houses and people there are, and for me to end up in this one with that history, that’s amazing,” Moody said.
Moody has all kinds of war history displayed all over the house.
“I was always interested in the Civil War," Moody said.
He isn’t the only person to live inside these walls with a passion for the military.
“It belonged to Admiral Charles McMorris who lived in Wetumpka and went to school in Wetumpka. He was an Admiral in the Pacific Fleet a pretty big responsibility I would imagine," Moody said.
Vice Admiral Charles McMorris was born and raised in Wetumpka. He was a major decision-maker in two world wars. As Moody walks though this century-old home, he can’t help but think about a kid who grew up here in the early 1900s.
“I just thought that was so amazing that somebody of that importance in the military would have lived in this house,” Moody said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.