Woman charged with pulling mom seeking medical care off ambulance

Dothan (WTVY)- Two Dothan women are charged with pulling their mother off an ambulance, depriving her of medical care.
Police arrested 41-year old Ida Newby and her sister, 39 year old Annie Newby, on Thursday and charged them with Elderly Abuse and Neglect.
“When the ambulance arrived at the Mercury Drive home, medical personnel, using a wheelchair, loaded the victim onto that ambulance. Claiming to be care givers to the ill woman, the two suspects then forcefully rolled the wheelchair out of that emergency vehicle,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Doug Magill told WTVY.
He said the elderly victim had called for transport to a doctor’s office to treat an infection. “She had already missed two appointments,” Magill said.
Ida and Annie Newby posted $30,000 bond each and were released from the Houston County Jail.
